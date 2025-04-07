Two-time WPL winner Charlotte Edwards parts ways with Mumbai Indians after becoming England women's head coach Charlotte Edwards succeeded Jon Lewis as the head coach of the England women's team. Hence, the former England captain has left her domestic roles for Sydney Sixers, Southern Brave Women and the Mumbai Indians having won multiple titles for all of them.

Charlotte Edwards, the former England captain, has parted ways with the Mumbai Indians after taking up the head coach role for England women. Edwards, a successful coach on the franchise circuit, has won the Hundred with the Southern Brave, a couple of titles with the Mumbai Indians and took the Sydney Sixers women to the final of the WBBL in her first attempt as a coach in 2022-2023.

After the 16-0 Ashes drubbing, Jon Lewis left his role as the head coach and Heather Knight also stepped down as the captain of the national team. Edwards was expected to take the role and has already laid the marker while making things clear regarding her strategy and mindset where she wants to take this team given there's an ODI World Cup scheduled in India later this year.

“Charlotte Edwards has been a leader for whom the entire #OneFamily has enormous admiration, appreciation and respect," an MI spokesperson said on Edwards' contribution to the franchise. "The incredible achievements that Charlotte has driven the team towards, winning 2 titles in 3 years, developing and inspiring the girls to play their best cricket and taking the MI legacy forward and bringing joy to the MI Paltan. We wish her all the very best and are grateful for everything she has brought to our team over the past 3 years.”

Mumbai Indians won the title in 2023 and 2025 in the WPL and Edwards' partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur worked well for the franchise across three seasons. Mumbai Indians will hope that the new coach can recreate some of the success of this duo in the upcoming years.