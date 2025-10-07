Two Indians listed among three nominees for ICC Player of the Month Award, one in women's category India won the Asia Cup 2025 after defeating Pakistan in the final. Two of the Indian stars from the Asia Cup have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month Award for September 2025.

New Delhi:

Indian stars Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav have been listed alongside Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett as the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month Award for September 2025. All the three players were in sensational form during the previous month as they produced several match-winning performances.

Abhishek and Kuldeep were the cornerstones in India winning their ninth Asia Cup title, while Bennett was in great touch with the bat and helped Zimbabwe qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 after they had failed to book a place in 2024.

Abhishek was the Player of the Tournament in the Asia Cup and topped the run-scorers' chart with 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.86 and a strike rate of 200. Meanwhile, Kuldeep weaved his magic with the ball and was the leading-wicket taker with 17 scalps in the seven innings.

Meanwhile, Bennett also produced a match-winning performance for the Chevrons, scoring 497 runs in nine T20Is at 55.22 and a strike rate of 165.66. This included 72, 65 and 111 in his first three innings of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final.

Mandhana, Brits, Amin shortlisted in women's category

Meanwhile, the women's nominees were also out with India's Smriti Mandhana, South Africa's Tazmin Brits, and Pakistan's Sidra Amin shortlisted for the award. The three women's players were also in brilliant form in the last month.

Mandhana scored two centuries in the three-match series against Australia, including a record-breaking 50-ball ton in the final clash that was the quickest by an Indian in the ODI format.

Amin was the leading run-getter with 293 runs to her name in three matches at an average of 293. She hit an unbeaten 121, a 122, and then another unbeaten fifty in the third ODI to take her team to the only win in the series in the dead rubber.

Brits was in a similar vein for the Proteas and had scored 272 runs in the two innings and was named the Player of the Series. The Proteas opener scored unbeaten knocks of 101 and 171 in two innings.