Two changes made as South Africa announce playing XI for first Bangladesh Test

New Delhi:

South Africa have made two changes to their playing XI for the opening Test against Bangladesh. Zubayr Hamza has returned back to the scheme of things and is set to bat at number three, as David Beddingham misses out. In the bowling department, Dane Paterson is set to feature in the opening Test at the Wanderers Stadium as he replaces Gerald Coetzee, who, alongside Beddingham, was part of South Africa’s third Test against Australia in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, Hamza's inclusion marks his return to international Test cricket after an absence stretching back to February 2024. The batter has earned another opportunity through his performances in domestic cricket and will be expected to provide stability in the middle order.

Competition for number three spot

The competition for the No. 3 position intensified following David Bedingham's struggles against Australia. Despite being the latest player trusted with the role, he managed just one half-century across five innings in that series. Tony de Zorzi was also considered, but the selectors opted for Hamza, with the left-hander having primarily featured as an opener or at No. 4.

On the other hand, Paterson’s recall adds experience to the bowling unit. He last represented South Africa in a Test in December 2024 and will now join Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder in the fast-bowling combination. Coetzee, who had entered the side for the third Australia Test following Anrich Nortje's injury, has been omitted. Nortje himself remains unavailable because of a groin problem. However, a return for the second Test remains possible.

Another notable selection decision concerns the spin department. Simon Harmer has retained his place ahead of Keshav Maharaj after producing a 10-wicket match performance in South Africa's Cape Town victory over Australia.

Meanwhile, South Africa will enter the Bangladesh series seeking to extend their recent success in Test cricket and strengthen their position in the World Test Championship cycle. Sunday's contest will also provide Hamza and Paterson an opportunity to make an immediate impact after their recalls.

Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson.

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