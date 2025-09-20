Two changes India likely to make for Super 4 clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 India are likely to make two changes to their playing XI for the blockbuster clash against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. They have won all their games so far in the tournament and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum.

Dubai:

India won all three matches in the group stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, finishing as the league leaders. In their first game of the Super 4s, the Surakumar Yadav-led side will host Pakistan on September 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Notably, the last time the arch-rivals faced each other, controversy broke out as the Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistanis.

In response, Pakistan captain Salman Agha boycotted the post-match presentation and since then, hasn’t participated in media interactions. At one point, PCB also threatened to boycott the Asia Cup, but made a settlement with the ICC. Pakistan initially complained about the conduct of match referee Andy Pycroft, and wanted him out of the UAE game, but the governing council rejected their plea.

Interestingly, Pycroft will once again be in charge of the India-Pakistan contest in the Super 4s. A high-voltage clash is once again expected, but can Pakistan threaten India in the 22-yard? That’s the question. The last time these two teams faced each other, the Men in Blue registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory, as Pakistan never looked comfortable in the middle.

Bumrah, Chakravarthy to return to playing XI

Meanwhile, India are expected to make two changes for the game against Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, who were rested from the match against the UAE, are expected to make their return in the playing XI. Bumrah will replace Arshdeep Singh, while Chakravarthy will be coming in place of Harshit Rana.

Notably, India also made several experiments in the match against UAE. Sanju Samson was promoted at number three and even though the keeper-batter proved his mettle, scoring a half-century, he will be back at number five, with Suryakumar and Tilak Varma batting at three and four, respectively.

India’s probable playing XI - Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy,