Two Bihar sides named in team's bizarre start to Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai

In Bihar's bizarre start to the Ranji Trophy season, two teams from the state were named to take on Mumbai at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna. The 89th edition of India's prolific domestic tournament kicked off on January 5 as teams from across the country gear up for the prestigious prize. Bihar were scheduled to take on 41-time champions Mumbai but the start was a controversial one.

Two teams from the same state were named to face Mumbai. The suspended former secretary Amit Kumar named his own team, while the BCA President announced the other one. The 'fake team' was indulged in an attack on BCA's OSD Manoj Kumar, the BCA said. It added that the miscreants have been identified and action will be taken against them. Amit allegedly attacked an official too. "There was a life-threatening attack on BCA's OSD Manoj Kumar by those involved in the fake team. The miscreants have been identified, and action will be taken against them," BCA said in a statement.

Notably, the BCA squad that was designated as the official team took the field against Mumbai. Amit was once a part of BCA president Rakesh Tiwary's faction. The faction won the BCA elections ahead of the association receiving the BCCI's affiliate membership.

It is believed that Amit's relations with Tiwary took a hit in 2022 when the former got allegedly involved with opposing factions. Amit was suspended when the matter reached Tiwary and he has not been given any post since then.

Notably, on Day 1 of the Bihar vs Mumbai game, the hosts sent the visitors 235/9 with V Pratap Singh getting a four-wicket haul and Himanshu Singh and S Gani taking two each. Bhupen Lalwani and Suved Parkar scored the fifties as Sarfaraz Khan failed with just 1 run to his name. Bihar bowled Mumbai on the second day after Lunch at 251 with Pratap Singh taking a fifer.