You can play 4 balls? - Twitter trolls Riyan Parag for his prediction of hitting four sixes in an over in IPL

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag is a known name in domestic cricket in India. He is a swashbuckling batter and is always trending on social media for his brilliant knocks with the bat. However, for some reason, the talent has not translated into the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he features for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Moreover, some of his antics apart from his performance on the field always hog the limelight that leads to the cricketer facing heat on social media every now and then.

Ahead of the 2023 edition of the IPL, Riyan Parag is once again trending on Twitter and this time it is for his tweet stating that he will hit four sixes in an over in the cash-rich league this season. "My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL," Parag's tweet read. Since then, Twitter is busy trolling the 21-year-old.

Here's his tweet:

Here's how Twitter reacted:

As far as Riyan Parag's IPL career is concerned, he hs featured in 47 matches so far, all for the Rajasthan Royals and has mustered only 522 runs at a strike-rate of 124.88. He has only two fifties to show for his efforts and his non-performance in crunch situations so far in IPL has been one of the reasons for the fans trolling him on social media. Parag's numbers in domestic cricket are pretty decent as he has played 24 first-class and 38 List A matches.

In red-ball cricket, he averages 32.69 having scored 1373 runs with 10 fifties and 1 century to his name. When it comes to List A cricket, Parag has amassed 1308 runs at an average of 38.47 and a strike-rate of 96.96 with 3 centuries and seven fifties. The cricketer will be keen to showcase his potential in the IPL this season and respond strongly to the critics.

Latest Cricket News