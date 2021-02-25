NZ vs AUS: Twitter reacts as RCB's big buys Maxwell and Jamieson fail again

Kyle Jamieson (INR 15 crore) and Glenn Maxwell (INR 14.25 crore), two of Royal Challengers Bangalore's biggest buys in the IPL 2021 Auction, failed for a second-successive T20I in the ongoing series between New Zealand and Australia, triggering a series of memes on Twitter.
In the second game in Dunedin, Jamieson registered figures of 0/56, while Maxwell was dismissed on 3 off five deliveries.
In the first T20I, the Australian all-rounder could score only 1 run, while Jamieson conceded 32 runs for a wicket in three overs.
However, the silver lining for RCB was the performance of Daniel Sams in the second match. The all-rounder almost steered Australia to an incredible win, scoring 41 off just 15 deliveries during the ending overs of the 220-run chase.
The franchise had secured Sams in a trade with Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction.
New Zealand rode on opener Martin Guptill's whirlwind 97 off 50 balls and then staved off a late challenge from Australia led by Marcus Stoinis to win the second T20I by four runs.
In what was a run feast of a match, Guptill's innings propelled New Zealand to 219/7 but Stoinis and Daniel Sams led a late charge from the visitors and their innings ended on 215/8.
Spinner Mitchell Santner chipped in with four wickets, three of which came in the 13th over. All-rounder James Neesham, who hit six sixes in his unbeaten 16-ball 45, took the all-important wickets of Sams and Stoinis in the last over of the match.
New Zealand now lead the five-match T20I series 2-0. The third match will be played in Wellington on March 3.
Brief scores: New Zealand 219/7 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 97, Kane Williamson 53; Kane Richardson 3/43) beat Australia 215/8 (Marcus Stoinis 78, Josh Philippe 45; Mitchell Santner 4/31) by four runs