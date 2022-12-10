Saturday, December 10, 2022
     
Legends, experts, fans go wild as Ishan Kishan smashes double hundred vs Bangladesh; check out best reactions

Ishan Kishan smashed the Bangladesh bowlers left, right and centre en route to 210 off just 131 deliveries. The innings consisted of 24 boundaries and 10 sixes. As expected, Twitter went wild after Kishan's coming-of-age innings and had some of the best reactions.

Published on: December 10, 2022
Ishan Kishan celebrated in style post 200 vs Bangladesh
Image Source : AP Ishan Kishan celebrated in style post 200 vs Bangladesh

Before Kishan took the field vs Bangladesh in the 3rd and final ODI, he has no ODI 100. After the 1st innings was done and dusted, he still had no 100, but yes, a double 100 for sure. 

Kishan smashed the Bangladesh bowlers left, right and centre en route to 210 off just 131 deliveries. The innings consisted of 24 boundaries and 10 sixes. As expected, Twitter went wild after Kishan's coming-of-age innings and had some of the best reactions. Check out a few below. 

Virat Kohli too made his 72nd international 100 and went past Ricky Ponting's aggregate of 71 100s. Not only this, Kohli also became just the 2nd batter after Shane Watson to score more than 1000 runs in Bangladesh. His 290-run partnership with Ishan Kishan was also the highest ever for India  vs Bangladesh for the 2nd wicket. 

Also Read: Here's every record Virat Kohli broke on his way to 72nd international 100 in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

Kishan, who came into the Indian team in place of an injured Rohit Sharma has become the fourth Indian and first wicketkeeper batter to hit a double ton. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag had reached the milestone. Before Kishan, Fakhar Zaman, Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill are the names of foreign cricketers, who have reached the 200-run mark. Notably, Gayle earlier held the record of the fastest 200 in 138 balls, which has been surpassed by the young Indian.

