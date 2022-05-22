Sunday, May 22, 2022
     
Twitter gets furious as Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson not selected for India's T20I squad against South Africa

While Umran Malik received his maiden call after a praise-worthy performance in IPL, Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson didn't make the cut

Aachal Maniyar Written by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2022 19:33 IST
rahul tripathi
Image Source : IPL

Rahul Tripathi durinf an IPL game (file photo)

BCCI announced the T20I squad for the five-match series to be played from 9th June to 19th June against South Africa.

While Umran Malik received his maiden call after a praise-worthy performance in IPL, Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson didn't make the cut.

Rahul Tripathi who was one of the top contenders among uncapped players who have been performing consistently was not selected and this disheartened his supporters. Om other hand, Sanju Samson who is currently the captain of Rajasthan Royals and has led his team to playoffs was not included.

Fans are visibly disappointed and Twitter went berserk:

 

 

