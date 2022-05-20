IPL 2022: Twitter erupts as MS Dhoni confirms he'll play next IPL season

Follow us on Image Source : IPL MS Dhoni | File Photo

Twitter absolutely erupted as MS Dhoni confirmed that he will be playing IPL 2023 and said he would like to travel to all IPL venues and thank fans who have supported the legendary cricketer throughout his journey.

He further went on to say that he isn't sure if 2023 will be his last season as it's difficult to think of something 2 years down the line.

"Definitely, because it will be unfair to not say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans,"Dhoni said at the toss when asked if he would continue to play the IPL.

''Mumbai is one place where I got a lot of affection. Hopefully, next year teams will be travelling and it will be an opportunity to say thank you to all the venues. Regarding me continuing in the IPL, Hard to say what's going to happen in two years,'' he added.



Up against Rajasthan Royals in their last league match, Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first.

"We'll bat first. You want to give batters enough time, given our combination. Just want them to express themselves. Only one change - Rayudu in for Shivam," he said.

''Want to groom players but also give them enough opportunity to develop. Just for the sake of giving time to players, we aren't playing a lopsided team, so it's a bit of both."