TSK vs SFU, MLC 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Texas Super Kings will take on the San Francisco Unicorns in the top-of-the-table clash in the ongoing MLC. The caravan shifts to Dallas now and the Super Kings will be the home team now and will be keen to halt the Unicorns juggernaut after the two having a fast start.

Dallas:

The Major League Cricket (MLC) caravan, after its successful first leg at Oakland Coliseum, will move 1,700 miles east to Dallas, Texas, the home of USA Cricket. The San Francisco Unicorns had a gala time in Oakland, their new home, winning three out of three and their next target will be to sustain their level of performance. Their first opponent on the road will be the new hosts, the Texas Super Kings, who too have won all three games thus far in the ongoing season of the MLC.

While the Unicorns have decided the matter with the bat in all three games, the Super Kings have done it with the ball, led by the duo of Noor Ahmad and Nandre Burger. Yes, Finn Allen had a fabulous game, and Jake Fraser-McGurk had a hit-out against the LA Knight Riders but they will be most pleased with their previous game where the middle and lower order was tested and they still came out trumps. The way Xavier Bartlett played, the Unicorns will be buoyed by that match-winning contribution and the Unicorns line-up will face its biggest test in the Super Kings, who are coming off shooting out the Seattle Orcas for just 60.

If the Super Kings can keep the Unicorns' batting line-up quiet, it would mean huge for Faf du Plessis, Stephen Fleming and the Super Kings, who haven't been able to make it to the final together in SA20 and the MLC. The likes of Allen, Fraser-McGurk, and Tim Seifert are not the ones playing any other way; how they manage to neutralise the TSK bowling attack would go on to decide the game.

My Dream11 team for MLC 2025 Match 10, TSK vs SFU

Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (c), Finn Allen, Marcus Stoinis , Saiteja Mukkamalla, Hassan Khan, Nandre Burger, Haris Rauf, Noor Ahmad (vc), Milind Kumar, Xavier Bartlett

Probably Playing XIs

Texas Super Kings: Devon Conway(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daryl Mitchell, Marcus Stoinis, Calvin Savage, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Nandre Burger

San Francisco Unicorns: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Cooper Connolly, Hassan Khan, Corey Anderson(c), Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf, Juanoy Drysdale, Carmi le Roux/Liam Plunkett