Trolls target wives of Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head following India's drubbing in World Cup final

A group of trolls targetted the wives of Australian cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head - Vini Raman and Jessica Davies respectively after the Pat Cummins-led Australian side routed India in the final of the World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both Vini and Jessica have been targetted with vile and abominable comments on their social media accounts by a bunch of trolls as Australia ended the 10-match-long winning streak of the Men in Blue in the summit clash to win their sixth ODI World Cup title on Sunday (November 19).

Vini posted an Instagram story responding to the hate coming her way and schooled the trolls with a powerful message. "aaaaand cue all the hateful vile DMs. Stay classy...

Can't believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team of your husband + father of your child plays in #nobrainer

take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues," Vini's story read.

Jessica was also bombarded by tonnes of atrocious and reprehensible remarks after her husband played a magnificent knock to help the Kangaroos thump India. Head scored his 11th ODI ton and finished with 137 off 120 balls and thoroughly dominated India's bowling attack as long as he stayed in the middle.

His counterassault included 15 fours and four maximums and came at a blistering strike rate of 114.16. His contribution was not limited to his dazzling display with the bat. Head, 29, also took a brilliant catch running back to get rid of the Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit was batting really well on 47 and could have taken the game away from the Men in Blue but Head's diving take drew curtains on his knock.

