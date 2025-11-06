'Trolling sena aapke peeche pad gayi': PM Modi acknowledges abuse Team India received after three losses Indian team's campaign came to a stuttering halt during the Women's World Cup with three consecutive losses against South Africa, Australia and England. However, the Women in Blue bounced back to beat New Zealand to qualify for the semis, before beating Australia in the semis and went all the way.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian women's team in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 5, after their historic maiden World Cup triumph in Navi Mumbai last Sunday. From speaking about the team overcoming the heartbreaks of 2017 and 2020 to finally getting over the line in the final, to Amanjot Kaur's match-changing catch in the final and Pratika Rawal's injury, PM Modi also acknowledged the online abuse and trolling the team received on social media after their three consecutive losses in the middle of their campaign against South Africa, Australia and England.

"Aapko bhi, jab teen match lagatar haare toh, jo trolling sena hai, voh jis hisaab se peeche pad gaye (When you lost three matches in a row, the troll army too were after you)," Modi said in the interaction video on the PMO India's official YouTube channel. Following the defeat against England, Indian women's team was subjected to mass trolling from fans, media and senior journalists alike, almost washing off their credibility in the middle of the World Cup, as the side failed to chase down 289 runs, despite being ahead of the game at 234/3, with a set batter in.

However, one wicket and it all came downhill for the Women in Blue during the chase as the incoming batters couldn't find the boundaries when they needed to as soon as they came into the middle and fell short by four runs. Prior to the England game, India had lost to South Africa and Australia by close margins.

How did the Indian team bounce back?

Speaking about how the team lifted itself, Jemimah Rodrigues, the hero of India's semi-final, said, "When we lost those three matches, I think a team is actually defined by not how many times you win but how you can pick yourself up after a fall. And I feel this team has done that the best and that's why this team is a champion team." The 25-year-old further shed light on the team's strength, saying that each and every player revelled not just in each other's success but was also ready to give a helping hand when anyone was down.

India beat New Zealand in their next game to confirm a spot in the semi-finals, before saving their best for the last two games. India defeated both Australia and South Africa in the semi-final and the final, respectively, to win their maiden Women's World Cup after a wait of 42 years.

Also Read: