Tristan Stubbs reacts to missing out on first Test century in India, 'little bit disappointed but...' South Africa have more or less batted India out of the ongoing Test match in Guwahati and Tristan Stubbs played a crucial role in doing so. However, he missed out on a well-deserved century, getting out on 94 to Ravindra Jadeja.

Guwahati:

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs agonisingly got out on 94 in the second innings of the second and final Test against India today in Guwahati. The visitors had delayed their declaration to deny him his first-ever Test century in India. Still, in the quest for quick runs, Stubbs missed the well-deserved ton by just six runs, even as South Africa had already batted the hosts out of the game.

After the end of the day's play, Stubbs admitted to being disappointed at missing out on a century, but in the end, was happy that India also lost two wickets before play was called off due to bad light. He also revealed that the over he got out was the last one for him to get to his century and in the process, he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

"Little bit (disappointed?), but they're two down now so we'll take that. Wasn't an overs thing (declaration), was more about the time. We had forty minutes after lunch. Thought I'll give it a go (for the hundred), and then when Jadeja came on, that was the last over, so I thought two hits is my best shot," Stubbs said while speaking to the broadcaster after the end of day's play.

South Africa on cusp of creating history in Guwahati

Irrespective of the result of the second Test in Guwahati, South Africa are certain to create history. With India's win extremely unlikely, the Proteas are set to win a Test series in India for the first time since 2000. India ended the fourth day at 27/2, with both their openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul - back in the hut. They are still 522 runs away from an unlikely win with only eight wickets in hand and it will take a heroic effort from them even to draw this game.