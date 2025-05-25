Tristan Stubbs equals Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals record on his wicketkeeping debut in IPL against PBKS Tristan Stubbs made his wicketkeeping debut in the IPL for the Delhi Capitals against the Punjab Kings on Saturday. Stubbs was at the centre of the action with multiple catches and a stumping as he equalled the Delhi Capitals' record. Stubbs has kept wickets in 25 matches in the SA20.

Tristan Stubbs, who the Delhi Capitals might even use for driving the team bus back to the hotel and fly their plane, kept the wickets for the first time in the IPL on Saturday, May 24 against the Punjab Kings. The Capitals left Abishek Porel out of the playing XI for their last game of the season, while KL Rahul was among the impact substitutes, hence, Stubbs had to take up the role behind the stumps and the 24-year-old South African ended up creating a Delhi record in the IPL.

Stubbs was at the front and centre of the action from the first ball itself. Mustazfizur Rahman got Punjab's opener Priyansh Arya caught behind by Stubbs. Just when it seemed like Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis were taking the game away, Vipraj Nigam got the Australian wicketkeeper stumped as Stubbs had the bails off in a flash. Stubbs went on to grab a couple of more catches, ending up with four dismissals for the game, the joint-most by any Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper.

Stubbs equalled Dinesh Karthik's (vs RR in 2009) and Rishabh Pant's feat (vs GT in 2024) with four dismissals in a game for the Delhi Capitals as a wicketkeeper. While both Karthik and Pant had two catches and as many stumpings each, Stubbs had a stumping and caught thrice in the innings. Stubbs, who has bowled his part-time offies twice in the season, keeps the wickets regularly for his SA20 side, Sunrisers Eastern Cape but hasn't gotten as many chances behind the wickets for South Africa or in the IPL.

Despite leaking a little too many at the end, 206 was a score that could have been chased down and the Capitals in their final match actually achieved it. There were contributions throughout the order, starting from KL Rahul and Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi with his maiden IPL fifty and Stubbs again at the back end finished it off to end the hot and cold season for Delhi on a high.