Trisha Gongadi on cusp of creating all-time record in U19 Women's T20 World Cup final against South Africa

India and South Africa are all set to lock horns in the second final of an ICC event in seven months. While it was the men's T20 World Cup last time, the two teams will face each other in the summit clash of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup today. India are the heavy favourites thanks to their opener and star batter Trisha Gongadi's excellent form with the bat and the spinners who have wreaked havoc in the tournament.

Gongadi has been the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 265 runs at an impeccable average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 149.72 with a century to his name as well in six innings. She is certain to finish on top with the next best run-scorer being England's Davina Sarah Perrin with 176 runs to her name.

Gongadi, meanwhile, is only 33 runs away from becoming the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup. India's Shweta Sehrawat holds this record at the moment having amassed 297 runs at an outstanding average of 99 and a strike rate of 139.44 in the previous edition of the tournament.

India have been class apart in the World Cup so far and are the heavy favourites for the way their spinners have spun a web in the middle overs. Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla have been on top of their game with 15 and 12 wickets respectively and South Africa will have to do extremely well to keep them wicketless in the final.

Squads

South Africa Women U19 Squad: Jemma Botha, Simone Lourens, Fay Cowling, Kayla Reyneke(c), Karabo Meso(w), Mieke van Voorst, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza, Ashleigh van Wyk, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Diara Ramlakan, Diedré van Rensburg, Chanel Venter, Jae Leigh Filander

India Women U19 Squad: G Kamalini(w), Gongadi Trisha, Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad(c), Ishwari Awsare, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Bhavika Ahire, Drithi Kesari, Anandita Kishor, Sonam Yadav