CPL 2020 Semifinal Live Streaming, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Watch TKR vs JT Live Online

The 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League is reaching its ending stages, as both the semifinals take place today in Tarouba. Trinbago Knight Riders, who are yet to concede a defeat in the tournament, will take on the Jamaica Tallawahs, who finished fourth in the table. The Knight Riders won all of their ten matches in the group stages and remain firm favourites to book a place in the final of the tournament. The Tallawahs, meanwhile, will aim to pull out an upset as they rely on the good form of players like Glen Philips, Andre Russell and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch CPL 2020 Semifinal Live Streaming, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs stream live cricket online on FanCode and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

CPL 2020 Semifinal Live Streaming, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs

When is CPL 2020 Semifinal Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs?

CPL 2020 Semifinal Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs will take place on September 8 (Tuesday).

When will CPL 2020 Semifinal Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs start?

CPL 2020 Semifinal Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs live cricket match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is CPL 2020 Semifinal Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs match being played?

CPL 2020 Semifinal Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket CPL 2020 Semifinal Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs match Today?

You can watch CPL 2020 Semifinal Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs live cricket streaming match on FanCode app in India.

Where can you watch CPL 2020 Semifinal Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch CPL 2020 Semifinal Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for CPL 2020 Semifinal Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs?

Jamaica Tallawahs Squad: Jermaine Blackwood, Glenn Phillips(w), Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Nicholas Kirton, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Nkrumah Bonner, Asif Ali, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Persaud

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Tion Webster, Amir Jangoo, Tim Seifert(w), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Sikandar Raza, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Anderson Phillip, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

