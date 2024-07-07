Trinbago Knight Riders sign Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey for WCPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jemimah Rodrigues during the WPL 2023 game in Mumbai on March 5, 2023

Indian cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey joined Trinbago Knight Riders for the upcoming Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 season on Sunday, July 7. The 2022 winners announced their pre-draft squad for the third edition of the tournament starting on August 21.

TKR signed four overseas players Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey, and also retained five players, including captain Deandra Dottin from the last season.

"We are very excited to be able to retain the core of our local Caribbean players and sign up four world-renowned overseas players for this year's Women's CPL," TKR CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement. "Great to have Deandra Dottin captaining the team once again. She has been a fantastic leader of the side since the inaugural year, having played a crucial role both as captain and player since our title victory in 2022.

"Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey will add volumes to the quality of the tournament, and we are very thankful to the BCCI for facilitating their first-ever appearance in the WCPL. The addition of these two big Indian names, along with super stars Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen should excite cricket enthusiasts around the world, as we look forward to welcoming them all in TKR's red and black this August."

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Kycia Knight, Shamila Connell, Zaida James, Samara Ramnath.

