Trinbago Knight Riders announce new captain ahead of CPL 2025, to replace Kieron Pollard

Nicholas Pooran has been appointed the new captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 season, taking over from veteran Kieron Pollard. The announcement marks a significant moment in TKR’s leadership transition, with Pooran becoming the third captain in a line that began with Dwayne Bravo and continued under Pollard from 2019.

“It means a lot, first and foremost, to represent Trinbago Knight Riders. It is a privilege that I'm getting the opportunity to lead this franchise. I want to give it my best shot, and hopefully make as many correct decisions as I can. It's a responsibility that has been passed on from Bravo to Pollard, and now to me. For me, the most satisfying thing is that Pollard is still playing; Sunil [Narine] and Andre [Russell] are here too. That's a lot of experience I can bank on. To lead them on the field - it means a lot to me,” Pooran said.

Pooran’s association with the franchise dates back to the CPL’s inaugural season in 2013, when he debuted as a 17-year-old for what was then the Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel. Since then, he has represented multiple teams in the league, including the Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors, before returning to TKR in 2022. He has featured in every CPL season except 2015, which he missed due to injury. Notably, the keeper-batter has amassed 2,447 runs at a blistering strike rate of 152.27 in 114 matches.

I believe grooming the next generation is very important: Pollard

Pollard, who led TKR to their fourth CPL title in 2020 during an unbeaten campaign, steps aside after guiding the team to consistent playoff appearances. Speaking on the leadership handover, he emphasised the importance of succession planning.

“I believe grooming the next generation is very important. With Bravo coming on board this year as the new head coach, we felt this is the right time to get a new captain in. Pooran is homegrown, and I think this is the right opportunity for him. We've actually been preparing him for this over the years,” Pollard said.