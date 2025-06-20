Trinbago Knight Riders announce Dwayne Bravo as new head coach ahead of CPL 2025 Caribbean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders took centre stage and announced former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as the side's new head coach ahead of the upcoming CPL 2025 season. The side will kick off their season against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 17.

In a major development, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Trinbago Knight Riders recently came forward and announced former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as their new head coach for the upcoming edition of the CPL 2025. The announcement was made by Trinbago Knight Riders through social media.

Bravo will be replacing Phil Simmons, who is currently serving as the head coach for Bangladesh's men's team. It is interesting to note that Bravo has played a total of 107 matches in the CPL between 2013 and 2024. He was a part of Trinbago Knight Riders for nine of the 11 seasons that he played in the competition.

Furthermore, Dwayne Bravo will be looking to use his coaching experience from his time with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20. He has also served as the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders as well.

The CPL 2025 kicks off on 15 August, and Trinbago Knight Riders will begin their campaign on Sunday, August 17. They will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their first game of the season at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. It is worth noting that Knight Riders were knocked out of the CPL 2024 in the eliminator of the tournament after a defeat against Barbados Royals.

Dwayne Bravo reflects on his new role

After being appointed as the new head coach of TKR, Dwayne Bravo took centre stage and talked about how big of an honour it is for him to take over from Simmons in the role.

“It’s an honor to be given the opportunity to be Head Coach of TKR, a team that’s very close to my heart. I would like to personally thank Coach Phil Simmons for his time and commitment over the last few years, and now I look forward to this new challenge for me and my staff,” Bravo said in a post shared by Trinbago Knight Riders.