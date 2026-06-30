'Tried to talk him down': Brendon McCullum reveals his reaction to Ben Stokes' international retirement

New Delhi:

In one of the biggest developments in recent times, England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes took centre stage and announced his retirement from international cricket. In news that sent shockwaves across world cricket, Stokes played his final international game as England took on New Zealand in the third and final Test of their series in Nottingham.

It is worth noting that Stokes announced his retirement midway through the clash, and while many were left surprised, the side’s head coach Brendon McCullum took centre stage and talked about his reaction to the news.

McCullum revealed that he was shocked at hearing Stokes break the news and even talked about how he tried to make him reverse his decision as well, but the skipper had his mind set.

"When he confirmed to me yesterday that he was going to retire, first I tried to talk him down (laughs) and... [it] became pretty obvious that he had made his decision and he was at peace within," McCullum told Sky Sports.

"From that point of view, I guess your emotion then leads on to just a bit of sadness really because you have been on this journey together for four years, and it's been a real thrill. I feel very privileged that I've been able to work intimately with Stokesy throughout that and consider him a friend, a good friend,” he added.

England succumbed to hefty loss in third Test

Speaking of the game between England and New Zealand, the Black Caps registered a dominant win in the third Test and clinched the series in the process as well. After posting 438 runs in the first innings, NZ limited England to a score of 354.

Furthermore, the visitors posted 288 in the second innings and gave England a target of 373 runs to chase down. England failed to do so and were limited to 212, losing the game by 160 runs and missing out on the series as well. With it being Ben Stokes’ final international game, England would have liked a different result for their star man.

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