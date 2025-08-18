Trent Rockets's Adam Hose shares an update after suffering nasty lower leg injury in the Hundred Adam Hose suffered a really bad injury during the Hundred game for the Trent Rockets against the Southern Brave on Saturday, August 16, as the authorities had to cover him to prevent the kids from seeing it or the player getting clicked, and the play was stopped briefly as well.

Nottingham:

England's domestic cricket veteran Adam Hose shared a heartening update a day after suffering a horrible leg injury while playing for the Trent Rockets in the Hundred. Hose, who had slipped while trying to save a boundary, twisted his ankle and had the physio rushed towards him. The play was stopped for a bit as an ambulance was called to take the 32-year-old to the hospital. The visuals of the injury were disturbing and hence, the stadium officials quickly sought a screen to set up to prevent the visuals from getting out.

The play resumed after 10 minutes and everyone at the game hoped and prayed that the player would recover to full fitness because it didn't look great. A day later, Hose stressed that it would be a long road to recovery but thanked everyone for showing their concern and reaching out to him.

“Quick message to say I appreciate each and everyone of you who have reached out. It’s going to be a long old ride but I couldn’t ask for more amazing people around me. Big love," Hose wrote on his Instagram story. Hose, who scored unbeaten 5 and 9 in a couple of games and got out for 9 in one, was the designated finisher for the Rockets, but the replacement player Tom Moores' performance in the same game to take the Rockets over the line against the Brave will keep them in good stead.

Moores was hired as a temporary replacement for Tom Alsop, who suffered a nosebleed after the ball stuck between his helmet grill after a concussion impact in the previous game. It seems like Moores will be added to the squad permanently for the rest of the season for Hose, as the Rockets hope to see Alsop back fit in the coming days.

The extent of the injury is yet to be revealed by the Worcestershire County but the recovery period could be anywhere from 12-16 weeks, especially if there's a crack.