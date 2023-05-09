Trent Boult shares special chat with Kane Williamson after 2019 WC, expresses desire to play 2023 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand cricket team

The 2023 ODI World Cup is nearly five months away and the teams will have a go at each other for the ultimate cricket glory in India. The 50-over World Cup will be held in October- November and India will be the lone host of the marquee event. Meanwhile, New Zealand bowler Trent Boult has shared a special chat with former captain Kane Williamson and expressed a big desire to play in the tournament, despite not being in the central contract of the Kiwis.

Boult was released from the central contract after his own request to play franchise leagues and spend time with his family. He has not played for New Zealand since their exit from the T20 World Cup semifinal against Pakistan in November 2022. But in a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo, Boult stated that he is eager to play in the World Cup. "I've still got that big desire to play for New Zealand. It is what it is - I've decided. I am fortunate enough to have a 13-year career in the Black Cap and hey, I've still got a big desire to play the ODI World Cup as well. We'll see how that unfolds: there's still a bit of movement in the landscape at the moment," Boult said to ESPNCricinfo.

Meanwhile, he also shared a special chat that he had with former Kiwi captain Kane Williamson after the World Cup final. "I remember after the 2019 World Cup final, I said to Kane Williamson that we've got to be there again, come in the 2023 tournament in India. It's a shame with what's going on with Kane's knee but he'll be working as hard as possible to try and play that. It's such a great tournament. One hundred per cent, I've got the desire to play it," Boult said.

Meanwhile, he also expressed a desire to play in Test cricket too. He last played a Test match in June 2022. When asked about whether he has played his final Test match, Boult said 'Hopefully not', before adding, "There are some big Test matches coming up next year - Australia and South Africa will be coming to New Zealand. And Test cricket is still my favourite format."

"I've played nearly 80 Tests and had some pretty great times in the team, but they said that, if I chose to move away from that contract, my time in it would be limited. And I'm pretty sure they've never had anyone play Test cricket that isn't contracted - so that probably makes it hard as well," Boult said.

