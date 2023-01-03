Trent Boult reveals proudest moment of his career and it is connected to India | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Trent Boult in action

The New Zealand cricket team members have always been considered the good boys of international cricket. They might be aggressive with their game, but when it comes to ethics and maintaining decorum, they never fall out of line. As far as the ICC events are considered, the Kiwis are one of the most consistent teams. They played in the finals of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup. They also played in the finals of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. The Kiwis managed to edge past India in the World Test Championship final that was played in 2021.

One of the architects of this success, their pacer Trent Boult has now revealed the proudest moment of his national cricketing career with the Kiwis. The left-arm pacer is currently a free agent as he had opted out of New Zealand's central contract last year. Boult is currently focusing on spending time with his family and he has plans to play T20 games for different franchises all across the globe. Winning the World Test Championship against India is one of the proudest achievements for any New Zealander, according to Kiwi quick Trent Boult, who feels that the exceptional feat is unlikely to be repeated. The World Test Championship title was New Zealand's first ever ICC title after they registered a composed eight-wicket win over a quality Indian side in 2021.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESNew Zealand with the World Test Championship mace

Trent Boult further added:

For us even to get to that stage as a Test-playing nation of however many people (five million), playing probably only eight Tests a year is pretty unbelievable. To get two years of results to get into the final, and then beat India, that will never happen again. I think that’s one of the proudest achievements any New Zealander could have when you look at the sheer size of it. I'm incredibly proud of what I've achieved in the Test arena. But I've got three young kids and I look at my career as a length of the string.

ALSO READ | Is this end of road for KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma in T20Is?

However, Boult hopes that his recent decision will not complicate his chances of playing in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year. While the 33-year-old feels the freelancing path is okay for cricketers to take later on in their careers, youngsters opting to play T20 leagues instead of international cricket is a cause of concern for New Zealand.

Latest Cricket News