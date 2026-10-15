Trent Boult pens deal with Sydney Thunder ahead of the upcoming BBL 2026-27 season

New Delhi:

Sydney Thunder have secured the services of former New Zealand pacer Trent Boult for the entire Big Bash League (BBL) 2026-27 season. Under the new head coach Andrew Flintoff, the franchise aims to strengthen their new-ball attack and Boult’s signing indicates their plans.

Boult, in the meantime, has agreed to a one-year contract and will join compatriot Lockie Ferguson. His signing also marks his return to the BBL, where he previously represented the Melbourne Stars during the 2022-23 season.

“I'm really excited to be playing in the Big Bash again and joining Lockie at Thunder. The way he gets involved is what I'm hoping to mirror and make a mark like he has - not just with the team but with the fans as well. Cricket has given me so much over the years, and I'm still at the stage where I love going out there, contributing, taking wickets, and trying to be aggressive in the powerplay,” Boult said in a Thunder release.

Scheduling conflict with SA20

The agreement could create a scheduling challenge for Boult, who is also expected to represent MI Cape Town in South Africa's SA20 competition. The BBL is scheduled to conclude on January 26, while the SA20 begins on January 17, with MI Cape Town opening their campaign on January 20.

Boult's participation in both tournaments could therefore depend on Thunder's progress. If the Australian side misses the finals and completes its league-stage campaign on January 17 in Brisbane, the bowler could travel to South Africa in time for the start of his SA20 commitments. However, Flintoff welcomed the arrival of the pacer as he believes he can address a key weakness.

“Trent has an amazing reputation for being a great bloke, a team player, and a world-class performer. Having a couple Kiwis in the team who have played a lot of cricket together over the years brings a level of familiarity, and I think they complement each other really well as a right-arm and left-arm pairing. One of the things we haven't been able to do in recent times is take wickets with the new ball, so hopefully these two can remedy that,” Flintoff said.

Also Read:

'No replacement for Bumrah' - Sanju Samson reflects on India's defeat to West Indies in fourth T20I