RCB vs RR: Boult dismisses Kohli for 1st time in IPL, registers unique record

In the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Virat Kohli got dismissed by Trent Boult on a golden duck. He is known for his lethal bowling at the beginning of the innings and in the match too, with his brilliant bowling, Boult registered a big record.

Boult sent Kohli back to the hut on the very first ball of the match. After this, he also dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed. As soon as the star New Zealander dismissed Kohli, he completed his 100 wickets in IPL. Interestingly, this was the first time that Boult took Kohli's wicket in IPL. He has also become the 8th bowler to complete the fastest 100 wickets in IPL.

Fastest to complete 100 wickets in IPL:

Kagiso Rabada - 64 matches

Lasith Malinga - 70 matches

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 81 matches

Rashid Khan - 83 matches

Amit Mishra - 83 matches

Ashish Nehra - 83 matches

Yuzvendra Chahal - 84 matches

Trent Boult - 84 matches

Boult has been playing in IPL since 2015. He has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals. He has taken 101 wickets in 84 matches of the IPL. Getting 4 wickets for 18 runs has been his best performance. He has taken 21 wickets in the first over so far. He is at number two on the list of players to take the most wickets in 1st over in IPL history.

Bowlers who got the most wickets in the first over of IPL:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 22 wickets

Trent Boult - 21 wickets

Praveen Kumar - 15 wickets

Sandeep Sharma - 13 wickets

Zaheer Khan - 12 wickets

Lasith Malinga - 11 wickets

Dale Steyn - 11 wickets

Deepak Chahar - 10 wickets

Umesh Yadav - 10 wickets

RR had won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, RCB had set a target of 190 runs. In response, RR managed to reach 182/6 as they suffered a loss by 7 wickets.

