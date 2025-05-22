Travis Head tests negative for COVID-19, set to feature vs RCB in IPL 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head is set to feature in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing IPL 2025. The Australia international missed the match against LSG due to COVID-19.

Lucknow:

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head has cleared the COVID-19 protocols and is set to feature against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The Australia international missed the previous match against Lucknow due to COVID-198 but is now given the fit certificate as bowling coach James Franlin confirmed in the press conference.

“As far as I’m aware, he’s declared fit and ready to go for selection,” Franklin said.

Notably, Head had a poor season with the bat, scoring 281 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 156.11. Last year, he was phenomenal, and for the same reason, Hyderabad qualified for the summit clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. In 2025, he showed tremendous potential but could barely convert his starts in the middle.

Meanwhile, the game against SRH holds massive importance for RCB. The Rajat Patidar-led side needs to win both their remaining matches to confirm their berth in the top 2, which will allow the team two chances to make it to the final. The good news for them is that both Patidar and Salt are fit and are set to feature against RCB.

“Rajat Patidar for one has given his right hand a little bit of time to settle after getting quite a bad knock. So, he is fit to bat, which is great. (Opener Phil) Salt was sick for a while, so it (the break) has given him a little chance to get home. He has recharged his batteries and he is back at full force. Of course, everyone in the competition and all our fans would have wanted the competition to play out as planned, but bigger things were at hand and we have had to roll with that,” said coach Andy Flower in the press conference.

The match will be played at the Ekana Stadium after BCCI changed the venue noting heavy rain in Bengaluru.