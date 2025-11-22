Travis Head slams record-breaking 69-ball ton in perfect reposte to Bazball, achieves huge Test landmark Travis Head obliterated England with a 69-ball century as Australia made a mockery of the 205-run target in the first Ashes Test in Perth. Head and Labuschagne led Australia to an eight-wicket victory as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England.

Perth:

Travis Head dismantled England and gave Bazball a reality check as he raced off to a 36-ball half-century in the fourth innings of the first Ashes Test and then went on to complete a record-breaking 69-ball century on Saturday, November 22. It was a late call, Head opening the innings, with Usman Khawaja not being fully fit and Australia would love to have their every punt turn out the way this one did. Head got through the first over and decided to put his foot down and just didn't stop.

Head smashed the joint-fourth fastest fifty in the Ashes, equalling Kevin Pietersen, with England's Jack Brown holding the record (34 balls). Even though he lost his opening partner Jake Weatherald in the process, he was joined by Marnus Labuschagne, who too looked motivated to put up some score and Head went into overdrive.

Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer or Ben Stokes, everyone met the same consequence and Head ended up completing a 69-ball century, the joint-third fastest by an Australian in Tests and the second-fastest in the Ashes. Head's 69-ball century was also the fastest by any batter in the fourth innings and joint-fastest by an opener as England were shell-shocked as to what really happened.

Head also broke Jonny Bairstow's record for the fastest century in the World Test Championship (WTC), being quicker by eight balls as Australia made a mockery of the 205-run target, while reaching the milestone of 4,000 career runs in the format.

Fastest century in Tests for Australia (in balls)

57 - Adam Gilchrist (vs England) - Perth, 2006

67 - Jack Gregory (vs South Africa) - Johannesburg, 1921

69 - David Warner (vs India) - Perth, 2012

69 - Travis Head (vs England) - Perth, 2025

Fastest century in WTC (in balls)

69 - Travis Head (Australia) vs England - Perth, 2025

77 - Jonny Bairstow (England) vs New Zealand - Nottingham, 2022

80 - Harry Brook (England) vs Pakistan - Rawalpindi, 2022

80 - Jamie Smith (England) vs India - Birmingham, 2025

The match turned in the second session when England went from 65/1 to 88/6, losing five wickets in 23 runs as Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc were all over their batting line-up. With the conditions improving, England needed to get out of the second session and hopefully score in the final session, but it wasn't to be as Australia finished off the chase in just 28.2 overs and took a 1-0 lead in the series.