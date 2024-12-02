Travis Head refutes rumours of 'divide' in Australia's dressing room ahead of pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Travis Head.

Australia's flamboyant batter Travis Head has claimed that there is "definitely no divide" in the team's dressing room leading into the pink-ball Test match in Adelaide.

Australia lost the advantage on day two of the Perth Test despite restricting India to just 150 in the first innings. Australia's batting order crumbled under relentless pressure and the hosts got bowled out for 104. The Pat Cummins-led side failed to replicate the first innings bowling performance and were seen engaging in a leather hunt as India piled on the pain with the bat in hand.

After the end of day three, Australia's pacer Josh Hazlewood made a statement which indicated towards a potential rift between the batters and the bowlers in the Australian dressing room.

"You probably have to ask one of the batters that question probably, I am sort of relaxing and trying to get a bit of treatment, and I am looking mostly to next Test," Hazlewood had said.

However, Head has claimed that there is no such rift in the dressing room and lauded the "bowling group" for bailing the team "out of trouble" on plenty of occasions.

"It can be put to bed. We hold high expectations for both sides (batting and bowling) and it's a very individualised sport," Head was quoted as saying by PTI.

"So batters, we want to hold our own - we know how good our bowlers have been for us in the past and they've got us out of trouble a lot.

As a batting group, we know that if we get enough runs on the board, we put ourselves in a great position.

"As a batter myself, I try to take a whole lot of pride in what I do, and knowing that if I can set it up for the big boys, that they can knock it down for us, so definitely no divide," he mentioned.