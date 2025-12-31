Travis Head hints at missing BBL after draining Ashes, looks to stay fresh for T20 World Cup Travis Head has been a vital cog for Australia in the ongoing Ashes as he has been the top-scorer in the first four Test matches. Head has hinted that he might be missing the Big Bash League as he looks to stay fresh for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Australia star batter Travis Head has hinted that he will be missing the Big Bash League as he looks to stay fresh for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 after a draining Ashes.

Head has been the major cog for Australia in the ongoing Ashes as he has slammed 437 runs in eight innings, including two centuries. Head called the Ashes as an “emotionally draining” series and highlighted on being fresh for a tournament like a World Cup.

"Probably unlikely with the emotional drain of an Ashes series, and what’s coming up in terms of the World Cup," Head said as quoted by the Daily Telegraph.

"You go into every series wanting to have a good contribution. I felt like I’ve been close to that and played really well. And the emotional drain of actually being in an Ashes series and playing it is always tough. So I think it’s important to go into a World Cup fresh, but we’ll see where we get to, though," he added.

Head has not played in BBL since 2022-23 season

Head plays for Adelaide Strikers but has not played for them since the 2022-23 season, as he has regularly opted out to manage his workload. The Aussie star is set to open alongside captain Mitchell Marsh at the T20 World Cup 2026, as confirmed by the skipper earlier in the year.

Australia are having a packed schedule as they recently played against India in a white-ball series before the start of the Ashes. In between, he also turned up for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield. "It’s a concern with how much we’ve already been playing and how much time we’ve got on the road,” Head admitted. “You look at that year (2027) with the young family as well … my mind’s more so with my family. How can I make that year work?" Head said.

Talking about the World Cup, Australia are placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman. The 2021 champions will open their campaign against Ireland on February 11.