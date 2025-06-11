Travis Head eyes Ajinkya Rahane's all-time record in WTC Final vs South Africa Travis Head will be key for Australia in the WTC Final against South Africa, starting from today at Lord's. He slammed a century in the previous WTC Final against India and won the player of the match award. Meanwhile, he is also 19 runs away from breaking Rahane's all-time record.

London:

The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa will commence today at Lord's. Travis Head will be the key player for the Aussies. He is a big match player and also scored centuries in the last two ICC finals—the WTC Final and the World Cup final—against India. The left-hander is also eyeing a major record in the WTC Final and is only 19 runs away from going past Ajinkya Rahane.

For the unversed, Rahane is the leading run-scorer in the WTC Finals so far with 199 runs to his name in four innings. Head has thus far amassed 181 runs in just two innings in the summit clash of the WTC and is only 19 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer of the finals in the longest format of the game.

Head registered the highest individual score of 163 runs against India in the final of the second WTC edition. He also won the player of the match award for the superb knock.

Players with the most runs in WTC Final

Players Runs Ajinkya Rahane 199 Travis Head 181 Steve Smith 155 Rohit Sharma 122 Virat Kohli 120

Will South Africa end the 27-year ICC trophy drought?

As for the upcoming WTC Final, Australia are aiming for their fourth ICC title in the last four years. On the other hand, South Africa haven't won a single ICC trophy in the last 27 years when they won the ICC knockout trophy in 1998. The Proteas qualified for the final of the T20 World Cup, and they were within touching distance of winning it as well, only for India's Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah to step up in crunch time to defeat them.

However, this time around, South Africa will be up for the challenge, having not lost their last seven Tests.

Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood