Tours of Pakistan, Australia, and England headline New Zealand's 2024-25 home summer

Tours by Pakistan, Australia and England headline New Zealand's home summer for the 2024-25 season. The home season will get underway with a three-match Test series against England. The first Test between the two countries will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting November 28.

England's Test tour will culminate in Hamilton on December 18 with the third Test. The Kiwis will then host Sri Lanka for a white-ball series. The series will get underway in Tauranga with the first T20I on December 28. Both teams will lock horns with each other in a three-match T20I and a three-match ODI series.

The Lankan Lions are slated to cap off their tour with the third and final ODI in Auckland.

After wrapping up the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand will fly down to Pakistan to compete in an ODI tri-series which will act as a dress rehearsal for the ICC Champions Trophy.

The Blackcaps will then host Pakistan for a five-match T20I and a three-match ODI series at home to finish their home summer. The series is likely to overlap with the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The series will begin with the first T20I, slated to be played in Christchurch on March 16. Pakistan's tour of New Zealand will culminate on April 5 in Tauranga with the third and final ODI fixture.

On the other hand, the New Zealand women will also remain heavily involved while playing host to their Trans-Tasman rivals and Sri Lanka.

The White Ferns will begin their home season with a three-match T20I and ODI series against Australia. The series will get underway with the first ODI at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on December 19.

The tour will end with the third and final T20I at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on March 26.

New Zealand women will then host the Sri Lankan team for a three-match ODI and T20I series between March 4 to March 18.

New Zealand's 2024-25 home season

New Zealand vs England Test series

November 28-December 2: 1st Test, Christchurch December 6-December 10: 2nd Test, Wellington December 14-December 18: 3rd Test, Hamilton

Australia Women

December 19: 1st ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve) December 21: 2nd ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve) December 23: 3rd ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve) March 21: 1st T20I, Auckland March 23: 2nd T20I, Tauranga March 26: 3rd T20I, Wellington (Sky Stadium)

Sri Lanka Men

December 28: 1st T20I, Tauranga December 30: 2nd T20I, Tauranga January 2: 3rd T20I, Nelson January 5: 1st ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve) January 8: 2nd ODI, Hamilton January 11: 3rd ODI, Auckland

Sri Lanka Women

March 4: 1st ODI, Napier March 7: 2nd ODI, Nelson March 9: 3rd ODI, Nelson March 14: 1st T20I, Christchurch March 16: 2nd T20I, Christchurch March 18: 3rd T20I, Dunedin

Pakistan Men