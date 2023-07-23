'Tough one to take' - Ben Stokes feels disappointed to finish on wrong side of weather, targets The Oval win

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes at Manchester on Day 5 of 4th Test

England were clearly robbed of a win by weather in the Manchester Test as Australia retained the Ashes with a 2-1 lead after the fourth match was drawn on July 23. English captain Ben Stokes revealed his disappointment after the game on Day 5 and target a win in the last match to level the series to 2-2.

It was a really heartbreaking scenario for the fans who were loudest in supporting England's comeback after losing the first two games. Many predicted a 3-2 win for England after Day 3's play but obviously, that didn't happen and raised expectations adding further disappointment for fans and especially for captain Ben Stokes.

Stokes said that it's hard to take this draw and to finish on the wrong side of the weather but added that England will win the last game at The Oval to level the series.

"Tough one to take, playing the cricket we played then to get on the wrong side of the weather. All part of the journey. We knew the task at hand which played into our hands. Do or die, bowling them out then scoring 570 at six an over, couldn't have done too much more. A lot of pride to play for. We'd love to finish the Test summer with another win, we've been wonderfully supported," Stokes said during post-match representation.

England's 592 total in their first innings handed them a dominant 275-run lead on Day 3. Then Mark Wood had three wickets to pull Australia down to 113/4 at the end of Day 3. Going into Day 4, the Three Lions were clear favorites to win the match and level the series on Day 4 itself. But the rain had other plans for the hosts.

First Marnus Labuschagne produced his maiden Ashes hundred in England to squash off England supporters' smile at Old Trafford and then rain delayed their hopes on Day 4.

But still, Australia were trailing by 61 runs ahead of Day 5, giving England enough boost to make a considerable impact in the first session and then potentially chase a low target. But no fantasy scenarios came to alive for Stokes and his team as rain played all 90 overs on Day 5 to draw the game and a tiny Ashes cup for the visiting team, yet again.

