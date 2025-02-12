Torrent Group confirms securing 67% stake in IPL franchise Gujarat Titans

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill.

The Torrent Group has confirmed its acquisition of 67% stakes in the Indian Premier League franchise, Gujarat Titans, marking a landmark move in the T20 league.

The Group has confirmed that its holder company, Torrent Investments Private Limited, has agreed to buy the 67% stakes from CVC-owned and funded Irelia Company Pte Ltd.

The Group's Director, Jinal Mehta, expressed his excitement over acquiring the stakes of the IPL franchise. "As sports continues to gain prominence in India, Torrent sees immense potential in this fast-growing sector. With our majority stake in Gujarat Titans, we are excited to enhance the fan experience and explore new growth opportunities in the years ahead," Mehta said.

Notably, the Managing Partner at CVC, Siddharth Patel, highlighted the team's journey under their ownership. "We entered Indian cricket with a strong start—securing the Gujarat franchise, winning the IPL title in our debut season, and finishing as runners-up in the second," he said.

Nicky Clarry, who is another Managing Partner at the CV, stated how the company has been involved in other sports ventures too like Formula 1 and the MotoGP. "Our history in sports includes MotoGP and Formula One, and we are extremely proud of how Gujarat Titans have evolved. We deeply appreciate our fans, management team, players, and the BCCI, who have played a crucial role in making Gujarat Titans a leading franchise on and off the field. With Torrent’s support, we expect the team’s success to accelerate even further," he said.

Gujarat Titans were one among the two teams alongside Lucknow Super Giants to be introduced in the Indian Premier League in 2022. The Titans won the IPL title in their first appearance under Hardik Pandya, before finishing runners-up in 2023 to Chennai Super Kings. GT finished eighth in IPL 2024 after the captaincy was handed to Shubman Gill with Hardik making a move to Mumbai Indians.

Gill is the captain of the team for the 2025 edition too as he will look to put behind the disappointing run of the last season.

Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Glenn Phillips, Sai Sudarshan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat (wk), Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, R Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya.