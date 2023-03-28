IPL 2023: Top 5 MI players to watch out featuring Cameron Green, Tilak Verma

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Team Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians will take the field, hoping to claim the Indian Premier League 2023 title after finishing last in the previous edition of the tournament. From good openers to devastating middle order to nuclear finishers, Mumbai boasts of a stupendous batting line-up. In terms of their bowling, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, and Jofra Archer are good to go and proven performers. Here's a look at the top 5 players from MI's squad to keep an eye on during the tournament

Tilak Verma

In IPL 2022, Tilak was impressive with batting as became the highest run-getter for MI in the season. He scored 397 runs in the 14 games played at a strike rate of 131.02. In the 16th edition of the tournament, his performance will be something to look at with players like Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, and Tim David in the squad.

Cameron Green

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was bagged by the Mumbai Indians for a price of Rs 17.50 crore at the IPL Auction 2023. He became the 2nd most expensive buy of the league after Sam Curran who went for a whopping 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings.

Green has never appeared in IPL before and this will be his maiden season. In T20Is for Australia, the 23-year-old has played 8 matches and scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 173.75. In 7 innings that he bowled, Green also has 5 wickets against his name.

Kumar Kartikeya

Born in Uttar Pradesh, the 26-year-old Kumar Kartikeya became a part of the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for the injured Arshad Khan in the previous edition of IPL. The left-arm spinner did brilliant bowling in the season. In the 4 matches that he played in IPL 2022, Kartikeya scalped 5 wickets and had an economy of 7.85. It will be interesting to see how Rohit Sharma's team will utilize the bowler this season.

Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal replaced the injured Suryakumar Yadav in the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2022. Surya was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a forearm muscle injury. The 29-year-old who hails from Roorkee, Uttarakhand has played 22 T20s and taken wickets at an economy 0f 7.43. The medium pacer's performance with the ball will be something to look at in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Tim David

Born in Singapore, Tim David has been a destructor when it comes to batting in death overs. He played his maiden IPL game for RCB in 2021, before getting picked by the MI squad in the following season. In his IPL career, Tim has played 9 matches and has scored 187 runs at an average of 31.17. He has registered the highest score of 46 and has a strike rate of 210.11.

IPL 2023 Schedule For MI

April 2, 2023 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

April 8, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

April 11, 2023 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

April 16, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

April 18, 2023 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

April 22, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai

April 25, 2023 – Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad

April 30, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

May 3, 2023 – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali

May 6, 2023 – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

May 9, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

May 12, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai

May 16, 2023 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow

May 21, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

Also Read:

Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father found after going missing

IPL 2023: This star player likely to open with KL Rahul in place of Quinton De Kock for LSG

Latest Cricket News