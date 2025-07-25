Advertisement
  4. Top 10 players with most Test runs in cricket history

Joe Root surpassed Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis as he became the third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket's history during the fourth match against India. Root is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. Here are the top 10 players with the most Test runs in cricket's history.

Sachin Tendulkar and Joe Root.
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New Delhi:

Joe Root continued his march in Test cricket as he became the third-highest run-scorer in the history of the format during the fourth Test against India in Manchester. Coming into this match, the English talisman had 13259 runs and was the fifth-highest run-scorer in the format. He needed only 31 runs to go past both Dravid and Kallis, who were separated by only a run. Root did so in the first hour of the third day as England kept dominating the proceedings.

Root is now the third-highest run-scorer in the format, and is less than 100 runs away from the second spot, which is currently occupied by Australia great Ricky Ponting. The English star is on a march towards Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest scorer in Tests, with 15921 runs behind him.

List of 10 players with most Test runs in cricket's history:

Players Runs
Sachin Tendulkar 15921 runs
Ricky Ponting 

13378 runs
Joe Root 13294* runs
Jacques Kallis 13289 runs
Rahul Dravid 13288 runs
Alastair Cook 12472 runs
Kumar Sangakkara 12400 runs
Brian Lara 11953 runs
Shivnarine Chanderpaul 11867 runs
Mahela Jayawardene 11814 runs

There were no major issues for the two overnight English batters - Ollie Pope and Root - as there wasn't much on offer for the speedsters. Root survived a close LBW appeal off Mohammed Siraj on 21 when he charged him down and missed his shot and was hit on the front pad. However, the ball was going down leg, and when India reviewed, the same was confirmed. 

There was a major chance of getting rid of Root yet again on 22 when he cut one off Siraj to gully and was halfway down when Jadeja, at backward point, charged the throw to the non-striker's end but missed it by some distance. 

Root now has second-most fifty-plus scores

He then manoeuvred his way to a fifty, scoring his 104 fifty-plus score. He now has the second-most fifty-plus scores. He went past Kallis and Ponting and is only behind Sachin in this list too. Tendulkar has 119 fifty-plus scores in Test cricket.

