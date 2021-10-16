Top 10 moments from IPL 2021: From Dhoni-led CSK title triumph to Kohli's emotional captaincy farewell

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni holds the IPL 2021 trophy in Dubai on Friday night.

In what was another unconventional IPL, played over two countries -- India and the UAE --, the winners were finally revealed as late in October in Chennai Super Kings, who defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in Dubai to claim their fourth silverware.

Beginning as early as April, the 14th edition of the tournament saw many key moments when new stars were born or heroes of yesteryears turned back time. Indiatvnews.com handpick such 10 unforgettable moments from the IPL 2021, do take a look.

10. Virat Kohli became first batter to score 6000 runs in IPL

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Virat Kohli.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli became the first batsman to score 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Kohli achieved the feat back in April while playing against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli also became the first IPL skipper to have fifty 50+ scores. He stands tall in the list, followed by Gautam Gambhir (36) and David Warner (31).

9. Ravi Bishnoi's leaping catch of Sunil Narine

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Ravi Bishnoi.

Punjab Kings' Ravi Bishnoi pulled off catch of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders when the bowler ran from the deep mid-wicket to take a full diving catch of Sunil Narine at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 26.

8. Kieron Pollard blitzkreig vs CSK

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians vice-captain Kieron Pollard didn't fire enough this season but his unbeaten 34-ball 87 in the first phase against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) "has to be somewhere near the top" among the scores of match-winning knocks he has played in his more than decade-long stint of IPL.

7. Kartik Tyagi last over vs PBKS

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Kartik Tyagi after taking a PBKS wicket.

Youngster Kartik Tyagi held pulled a rabbit out of his hat as he bowled a sensational last-over win for his side when Rajasthan needed to defend four runs off the final over. The unfathomable over allowed Rajasthan Royals to defeat Punjab Kings by two runs in their opening IPL 2021 UAE leg match in Dubai.

6. Harshal Patel hat-trick vs MI in UAE

Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel was the revelation of the season after moving from Delhi Capitals to Royal Challengers Bangalore under Virat Kohli. His best came up against the mighty Mumbai Indians as the leading wicket-taker claiming a hat-trick against the defending champions.

5. Sunil Narine all-round performance vs RCB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Sunil Narine.

Sunil Narine showed glimpses of his vintage past with a magical four-wicket haul as Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to a sub-par 138 for seven in the IPL 2021 Eliminator on Monday. Narine (4/21) sent RCB's big guns back in the dug-out as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell had no answer to his turning deliveries under pressure situation.

4. MSD turned back time

MS Dhoni turned back years in Qualifier 1 as he finished it off in style for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scoring a split-fire 6-ball18 to steer the side to a record ninth IPL final. The clobbering of Tom Curran in the final over was a treat to watch for Indian cricket and CSK fans; including Virat Kohli, who 'jumped out of seat'.

3. Mumbai Indians' golden IPL run ends

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Rohit Sharma

Defending champions Mumbai Indians went out of the IPL 2021 on a high note as the team fired 235 in their last-ditched effort to qualify for the play-offs. The five-time champions learnt it the hard way that one can't leave it too late with Kolkata Knight Riders convincingly edging them out on better net run rate.

2. KKR turnaround

Ahead of the resumption of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) in the United Arab Emirates, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were in disarray. With only two wins in seven matches, the KKR were reeling at seventh position in the table. Mumbai Indians, the side fourth in the table then, had eight points in seven matches. With a poor Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.494, the Knight Riders were closer to the bottom of the table than the top-4.

On October 8, however, the KKR secured the fourth and final berth of the playoff stage with Rohit Sharma's MI failing to catch up with Eoin Morgan's side due to an inferior NRR.

1. CSK lift fourth IPL title

Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK players and staff celebrate with the IPL 2021 trophy after winning the final in Dubai on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings won their fourth Indian Premier League title on Friday after the MS Dhoni-led side defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the 2021 season. The CSK registered a strong 27-run victory over Eoin Morgan’s men, outclassing the Knight Riders in all departments to lift the trophy. The victory tasted more sweer after the fact that CSK had a horrible season last year when they finished sixth in the same country.

