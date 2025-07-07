Top 10 highest individual scores in Tests in an innings, Wiaan Mulder joins elite list

Test cricket, in its rich history, has witnessed several players smashing triple centuries and West Indies' Brian Lara holds the record of notching up the highest individual in a Test innings, having smashed an unbeaten 400 against England in 2004.
Here's the list of the top 10 highest individual scores in Tests in an innings:
|Players
|Runs scored
|Opposition
|Year
|Brian Lara
|400*
|England
|2004
|Matthew Hayden
|380
|Zimbabwe
|2003
|Brian Lara
|375
|England
|1994
|Mahela Jayawardene
|374
|South Africa
|2006
|Wiaan Mulder
|367*
|Zimbabwe
|2025
|Gary Sobers
|365*
|Pakistan
|1958
|Len Hutton
|364
|Australia
|1938
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|340
|India
|1997
|Hanif Mohammad
|337
|West Indies
|1958
|Wally Hammond
|336*
|New Zealand
|1933
More to follow...