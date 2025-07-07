Top 10 highest individual scores in Tests in an innings, Wiaan Mulder joins elite list Test cricket has witnessed a lot of historic knocks in its rich history. South Africa's Wiaan Mulder played one such knock in the second Test match against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, smashing a triple hundred.

New Delhi:

Test cricket, in its rich history, has witnessed several players smashing triple centuries and West Indies' Brian Lara holds the record of notching up the highest individual in a Test innings, having smashed an unbeaten 400 against England in 2004.

Here's the list of the top 10 highest individual scores in Tests in an innings:

Players Runs scored Opposition Year Brian Lara 400* England 2004 Matthew Hayden 380 Zimbabwe 2003 Brian Lara 375 England 1994 Mahela Jayawardene 374 South Africa 2006 Wiaan Mulder 367* Zimbabwe 2025 Gary Sobers 365* Pakistan 1958 Len Hutton 364 Australia 1938 Sanath Jayasuriya 340 India 1997 Hanif Mohammad 337 West Indies 1958 Wally Hammond 336* New Zealand 1933

