'Took some time to convince Athiya': KL Rahul reveals story behind his daughter Evaarah's name KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were blessed with a baby girl on March 24, the same day on which his IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals, began their campaign in IPL 2025. Rahul had missed his team's opening game against the Lucknow Super Giants but has played every game since.

New Delhi:

India and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and his wife and actor Athiya Shetty were blessed with a baby girl on March 24, the same day his new side played its campaign opener of IPL 2025 against the Lucknow Super Giants. Three weeks later, the couple revealed their daughter's name, 'Evaarah', which is derived from Sanskrit and means 'Gift of God'. Now, after a month of being a father, Rahul finally revealed how he found this name and why he chose to keep this name for his daughter.

At a Delhi Capitals team event in the national capital last week, Rahul was asked about the name and he mentioned that he stumbled upon it and then googled it before bouncing it off with his wife Athiya and both families and then zeroed down. “It was a name that I just stumbled upon. We did go through a couple of name books that were sent by a close friend," Rahul said, responding to a fan question.

"Then I stumbled upon Evaarah, googled it and checked what the meaning is. I loved it from the moment I saw it. It took me a little time to convince Athiya. But her parents loved it, my parents loved it. So, then she slowly fell in love with that name," Rahul further added.

Rahul missed the first game of the ongoing IPL season for the birth of his child, with his wife being due in the second half of March. However, once she delivered the baby, Rahul was back to his work and straight into a busy season for the Delhi Capitals.

Rahul has played a couple of match-winning innings already for the Delhi Capitals but has had a few low scores as well in between. With no Harry Brook, Rahul became the centrepoint of DC's middle-order and the 2020 finalists will hope that the batter can find a resurgence in his form, which can ultimately result in a positive outcome for the team as they push for a spot in the playoffs.