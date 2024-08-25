'Too many series where we get these type of pitches': Naseem Shah vents his frustration over Rawalpindi road

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Naseem Shah, who was the best bowler on show for Pakistan, vented out his frustration on the placid and flat surfaces for home Tests

Naseem Shah, the best Pakistan bowler on show on a placid track in Rawalpindi, was left frustrated with yet another lifeliness pitch for a Test match at home against Bangladesh on Saturday, August 24. Not only did Bangladesh took a 117-run lead on Day 4 but they went on to amass 565 runs in their first innings. This is not the first time that the batters have ruled the roost in Test matches in Pakistan and has been the same story for last couple of years whether it was against Australia, England, New Zealand or now Bangladesh.

"We need to be honest," a frustrated Naseem, who bowled more than 27 overs in the first innings taking three wickets, said. "It's been too many series where we get these types of pitches. The groundstaff tried their best to make this pitch good for bowling, but perhaps because of the heat and sunshine there isn't much help from the pitch."

In 2022, only 14 wickets had fallen over five days in a Test match against Australia at this very venue. It is happening more frequently in Rawalpindi and Karachi, where it has been the same story for the bowlers, who run in day-in and day-out for five days with practically no reward.

"We need to think about how to extract home advantage, because you have to find a way to produce results from these games, otherwise you're not utilising home advantage," the paced added, who was playing a Test after a year.

The nature of the wickets forced Naseem Shah to suggest a re-think into the stretegy of preparation of wickets. Shah said that if their version of the seamer-friendly wickets is not working, Pakistan should turn towards 'turning tracks' literally to be able to use the home advantage to the fullest and make Test cricket entertaining again in the country rather than the dull draws, which the ongoing game is heading towards.

"If we're incapable of making the sort of pitches that help fast bowlers, then we should look at whether we can produce spin wickets. However you do it, you need to use home advantage. People come to enjoy Test cricket in this heat, so you need to entertain them. What shouldn't happen is you're on the field at home and thinking this is hard work. The more you keep cricket entertaining, the better. It's something we need to seriously think about," Naseem further said.