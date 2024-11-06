Too early to change things? Kapil Dev opens up on India's New Zealand debacle and love for golf | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Kapil Dev, in an exclusive interaction with India TV, spoke about India's series defeat to New Zealand and his love for Golf

There's a collective echo of not being impulsive as far as taking tough decisions is concerned following the embarrassing 3-0 defeat for the Indian team at the hands of New Zealand. It is the first-ever in India's Test history in a three-match series. However, with the Australia tour scheduled in such close proximity and the squad being announced, wholesale changes might negatively impact the team and may also affect them in the future.

"Don't try to say that they are not good, they are fantastic. They have brought so much love and affection and respect for the country," said Kapil Dev in an exclusive interaction with India TV when he was asked if there is an urgency for change. "So give them time. If they play another couple of series bad, then you can understand and one can take a step which will be better for tomorrow."

Kapil, who was the chief guest of the Night Golf Festival at Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida on Tuesday, November 5, suggested that saying further about requirement of a mindset shift among other things sitting there without the full context will be premature. However, the techniques of the seniors will be in spotlight Down Under after how easily the New Zealand spinners were able to challenge them and trap them in their own web.

Kapil, who has been the face of Golf in Delhi-NCR, admitted that he has represented India in cricket but from childhood he has loved indulging himself in all kinds of sports and golf is just extension of that.

"I would say [I love] sports. Not cricket or golf or something else. Right from childhood, I used to play marbles, fly kites, play cricket. So, I love sports in general and like them all equally. Yes, I represented my country India in cricket but personally I enjoy myself, playing golf." Kapil admitted that if he had played golf during his cricket-playing days, he would have have scored a few more runs in his career because according to him, golf requires just an extra second of concentration and the player to be watchful until the very end.

"Here, I have to depend on my own ability. In cricket, you're depending on wicketkeeper, fielder, other partner as a batsman, bowler. In golf you don't have to depend on anybody [else], you have to depend on yourself. So if you play well, you feel proud about it.

"In other sports, you can raise finger on other people. 'I bowled well but they dropped two catches', 'I got run out'. I think that's not the case in Golf and that's the think I love the most about it that you bring your talent and ability to the table," Kapil added.