New Delhi:

South Africa have made two changes to their playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, as Tony de Zorzi replaced injured captain Temba Bavuma and Anrich Nortje returned to the pace attack. When it comes to captaincy, Aiden Markram will lead the side as the match is set to begin on Monday, November 23, at Centurion.

Meanwhile, Bavuma has been ruled out after sustaining a right calf strain while batting during the opening Test. The injury has forced the South African captain to miss the remainder of the contest, which forced the selectors to bring de Zorzi into the starting lineup.

The 27-year-old left-hander was earlier dropped over his poor form. He has played 17 matches so far in his career, scoring only 919 runs. He has two centuries and three half-centuries to his name in the format, which includes 177 runs against Bangladesh in 2024 and playing the same team again, it should give the cricketer some confidence.

Norje replaces Dane Paterson

Nortje's availability provides another boost for the hosts. The pacer replaced Dane Paterson in the playing XI. His pace is an X factor in the format and South Africa want to capitalise on that in the second Test of the series. He will be pairing with Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada in the match.

Lately, his injury concerns once again made the headlines and for the same reason, Nortje was out of the first match of the series. However, he has now recovered well and the team management is ready to back him again and manage his workload heavily in the coming times.

The Proteas enter the second encounter with a 1-0 lead after securing a dramatic victory on the fifth day of the opening Test in Johannesburg. Their position at the top of the World Test Championship standings further underlines the importance of extending their winning run.

Bangladesh, currently fifth in the WTC table, will be looking to level the series and prevent South Africa from strengthening their position at the summit.

South Africa Playing XI for the second Test: Aiden Markram (C), Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Tony De Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

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