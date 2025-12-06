Tony de Zorzi, Kwena Maphaka ruled out of five-game T20I series against India due to injury In a major development for Cricket South Africa, the side announced that both Tony de Zorzi and Kwena Maphaka have been ruled out of the upcoming five-game T20I series against India due to their injuries.

New Delhi:

In a major blow for South Africa, the side is all set to take on team India across five T20I matches after the conclusion of the ODI series, and ahead of the series, star batter Tony de Zorzi and young pacer Kwena Maphaka have been ruled out of the five-game series due to injury.

It is worth noting that De Zorzi is missing the third ODI due to injury as well, and with scans done on both De Zorzi and Maphaka, the extent of the injury to the two stars was confirmed.

"De Zorzi has also been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, which gets underway on Tuesday, and will return home. No replacement has been named,” Cricket South Africa’s release stated.

Furthermore, Kwena Maphaka has been released from the squad as well. He will not be a part of the T20I squad, as his progress during his rehab has not gone as far as once expected.

India will take on South Africa for the first T20I in Cuttack

Speaking of the ongoing series, with the conclusion of the three-game ODI series, India and South Africa will take on each other across five T20I matches.

The two sides will take on each other across five matches on December 9, 11, 14, 17, and 19. With the T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled for the early stages of next year, both India and South Africa will hope that the five T20Is could prove to be good practice for them ahead of the competition.

South Africa's T20I squad

Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, and Tristan Stubbs

Also Read: