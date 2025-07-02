Ton-up Shubman Gill, Jaiswal help India set up run-filled Day 1 at Edgbaston amid selection backlash India lost a couple of wickets in the morning session but Yashasvi Jaiswal first and captain Shubman Gill late on, took the visitors through to the stumps with an opportunity to post a huge first-innings score after losing the toss in the second Test in Birmingham.

Birmingham: Team India will be mighty pleased with their effort on the first day of the second Test at Edgbaston on Wednesday, July 2, against England, while all the talks centred around the tourists' selection.