Tom Moody appointed LSG's Global Director of Cricket, to leave Oval Invincibles after 3 straight titles Tom Moody has previously had successful coaching stints in the IPL, the Hundred and the ILT20 and will now be overseeing the operations of the Super Giants franchise across several T20 leagues. Lucknow Super Giants haven't qualified for the playoffs in the last two editions of the IPL.

Lucknow:

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group appointed former Australian cricketer and one of the most respected coaches across the cricketing circuit, Tom Moody, as the Global Director of Cricket for teams in the T20 franchise tournaments across the globe. Moody, who has won titles in the IPL, the Hundred and has taken the Desert Vipers to the final twice in the ILT20, was excited to be working with players and coaches. while overseeing the cricketing side of things for Lucknow Super Giants, Durban's Super Giants and now the Manchester franchise in the Hundred.

“It’s a privilege to accept the role of Global Director of Cricket for the RPSG Group. After positive discussions with Mr. Goenka, it became very clear that this was an exciting opportunity, and I also welcome the chance to work alongside him," Moody said in a statement. "I look forward to helping build a unified cricketing philosophy across the franchises, driving excellence in performance, player development, and strategic planning to ensure continued success both on and off the field. I’m excited to work with all the players, coaches, and management to achieve our goals," he added.

Being involved with another franchise in the Hundred, Moody will unfortunately have to leave his role at the Oval Invincibles, having led the Hundred side to a rare three-peat in the men's competition. However, the 60-year-old is likely to continue his role in the ILT20.

The Super Giants now have some marquee names in the support staff, led by head coach Justin Langer. Kane Williamson (strategic advisor), Lance Klusener (assistant coach), Bharat Arun (bowling coach) and Carl Crowe (spin consultant) are the other members in the Lucknow Super Giants' support staff ahead of the 2026 edition of the IPL.

After their first two editions, the Super Giants haven't qualified for the playoffs in the IPL and Langer, Moody, Williamson and Co will be keen to get the side to the playoffs, with the retentions and auction for the new season coming close.