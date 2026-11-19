The first Test of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand kicked off at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The two sides met for the first day on November 19th, and the game began with India coming in to bowl first after losing the toss. The Indian team got off to a good start as they reduced New Zealand to 60/4 by the end of the first session, playing brilliant cricket.

The game began on a subpar note for New Zealand as skipper Tom Latham departed for a duck. After two outswinging deliveries, Bumrah bowled an inswinger that clean-bowled Latham for a duck.

With his departure, Latham has joined an unwanted list and equalled an unwanted tally of former India cricketer Virender Sehwag. It is worth noting that Tom Latham now has the fourth most ducks as an opener in Test cricket.

Most ducks as opener in Test cricket

Kraigg Brathwaite: 19 ducks

Mike Atherton: 17 ducks

Marvan Atapattu: 16 ducks

Virender Sehwag/Tom Latham: 15 ducks

India look to get off to a good start to the series

It is interesting to note that the Indian team is coming off an ODI series victory. The side won the T20I series against the Black Caps and came out on top in the ODIs as well.

The Men in Blue won the first two ODIs of the series, but the third ODI was abandoned without a ball being bowled. New Zealand won the fourth ODI of the series, but the Indian team came out on top in the fifth ODI, clinching the game in brilliant fashion.

Coming on the back of such victories, the Indian team will hope to put in a good showing in the Test series. The side get off to a good start to the first Test, taking four wickets and conceding 60 runs in the first session, putting New Zealand under early pressure in Wellington. It could be interesting to see how the Black Caps will look to capitalise in the second session and if they are able to come back in the game.

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