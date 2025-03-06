Tom Bruce breaks 93-year-old record, registers third highest score in New Zealand cricket history New Zealand cricket is currently at its peak with their national team making it to the final of Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, back home, Tom Bruce has left many stunned smashing a triple century in first-class cricket and registering the third-highest score in their cricketing history.

Tom Bruce has registered the third-highest score in New Zealand's first-class history. He smashed 345 runs in the Punket Shield clash for Central Stags against Auckland. For the unversed, Bruce has played 17 T20Is for India but could never make it to the Test team. At 33, he might not make it ever either, but he has broken many records with his triple century.

Bruce, during his marathon knock, faced 401 deliveries and smacked 36 fours along with six maximums to notch up the third highest score in New Zealand FC cricket history. Only Bert Sutcliffe has higher scores than Bruce in New Zealand now. He had amassed 355 and 385 runs in two different innings against Otago in 1949 and 1952, respectively.

"I don't think it's really sunk in, to be fair, at the moment. It's obviously pretty special and something I'm incredibly proud of, and will certainly look back, probably after this game and probably once I've done my career, to think that it was pretty special and yeah, pretty proud of that achievement," Bruce said at the end of the day's play.

He was unbeaten on 212 on the first day of the match and reached his maiden triple-century off his 379th delivery. When he reached 339 runs, Bruce surpassed the 93-year-old record set by Roger Blunt with his unbeaten 338-run knock for Otago back in the 1931-32 season. In the process, he also went past Dean Brownlie (334) and Devon Conway (327*), Michael Papps and Peter Fulton who have previously scored triple centuries in New Zealand's domestic cricket.

Thanks to his brilliant knock of 345 runs, Central Stags posted 700 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets before declaring their first innings after batting for 151 overs. In response, Auckland finished the second day at 143/3, and still trail but 557 runs.