Tom Banton, Mohammad Hafeez make huge gains in T20I rankings; Babar Azam, KL Rahul retain top two spots

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tom Banton

England opener Tom Banton and Pakistan's experienced middle-order batsman Mohammad Hafeez have both made some significant movement up the ladder in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Wednesday, after their stellar show in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series between England and Pakistan which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Hafeez, who won the Man of the Series for his tally of 155 runs and was adjudged as the Man of the Match of the third game for his unbeaten 86, moved 24 places from 68 to 44 in the latest rankings. Banton, who was the second-highest run-getter in the series with 137 runs and scored a stunning 71 in the opener against Pakistan, jumped a whopping 152 places to take the 43rd spot.

Meanwhile, Dawid Malan, who scored a half-century in the second game, moved back into the top-five ahilw Jonny Bairstow reached a career-best 22nd position. Babar Azam, who scored a half-century in the second game, remains at the top of the ladder, while India's KL Rahul stands second.

In the bowler's list, Shadab Khan moved a spot up to take the eighth position after his tally of five wickets in the series which included a 3/34 in the second game. Meanwhile, Tom Curran and Shaheen Afridi moved up the ladder yo take joint-20th position. While the English all-rounder jumped seven places, the Pakistan pacer jumped 14 places.

