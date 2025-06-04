Told Hardik that the Pandya household will have nine trophies: Krunal Pandya Krunal Pandya conceded 17 runs in four overs and picked up two crucial wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis as RCB defeated PBKS to win the maiden IPL title. Krunal was later adjudged Player of the Match for his impactful performance in Ahmedabad.

Krunal Pandya produced a magnificent performance in the IPL 2025 final, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru lift their maiden title, beating Punjab Kings in the final. Batting first, the Rajat Patidar-led side had a difficult start as Virat Kohli struggled to get going but towards the end, Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd clutched as RCB posted 190 runs in the first innings.

Punjab chased 203 runs rather comfortably against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator and it was believed that the Shreyas Iyer-led side could repeat the same, especially playing at the same venue. However, RCB bowlers produced a classic performance, helping the team win the title by six runs. It was particularly Krunal Pandya who deserves massive praise as the all-rounder conceded only 17 runs in his four overs and picked up two crucial wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis.

PBKS had a decent start to their run chase and were comfortable after the powerplay, and that’s when Patidar introduced Krunal, who went on to change the complexion of the game. He put immense pressure on the PBKS players, who eventually couldn’t overcome it. Notably, courtesy of his sensational performance, Krunal was also adjudged the Player of the Match. It was his second POTM award in an IPL final.

After the game, the 34-year-old shared that he had already informed his brother Hardik Pandya about RCB winning the title. The cricketer was extremely confident and added that he has worked tremendously hard and was happy to contribute on the big night.

“I told Hardik that the Pandya household will have nine trophies in 11 years. We've both worked incredibly hard, and to contribute on a night like this means the world to me,” Krunal said after the match.

“When we were playing the first innings, I had this feeling that the slower you bowl, the better it'll be. But you need courage to do that in T20 cricket. I just backed myself and varied my pace. If you bowled quick, it was a good wicket to bat on, but mixing it up made things difficult. My strength has always been understanding what the situation demands. Tonight, I knew I had to be brave,” he explained.