Todd Greenberg announced as new CEO of Cricket Australia amid ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Todd Greenberg, the incumbent chief executive officer (CEO) Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) and the former National Rugby League (NRL) has been announced as the new chief executive officer of Cricket Australia (CA).

Greenberg is all set to replace Nick Hockely as the latter's term is slated to conclude at the end of the ongoing Australian summer. Greenberg is reportedly a player favourite because of his ties with the Cricketers' Association.

Cricket Australia's (CA) chairman Mike Baird is excited about the latest development and said that the organisation will highly benefit from Greenberg's appointment.

"I'm delighted Todd Greenberg will join Cricket Australia as Chief Executive Officer," Baird was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Todd will bring enormous experience to the role from his time leading the National Rugby League and his current position as CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association, as well as his time in club and stadium management.

"He is also a renowned driver of commercial growth and innovation, such as bringing the State of Origin to Melbourne and introducing the NRLW.

"We are entering a period of great opportunity and the recruitment panel and CA Board was enormously impressed by Todd's passion for cricket and his vision to build on the achievements of the past few years and continue the game's growth.

"I would like to thank Nick Hockley who will leave the game in a position of great strength at the end of the season with important foundations including our broadcast rights deal, MOU and seven-year content strategy in place."

Greenberg is thrilled about the opportunity and thanked the "current administration" for its work.

"I am grateful to be given the opportunity to take on this enormously important role in Australian sport and to further my involvement with a game I've loved since childhood," Greenberg said.

"This is an extremely exciting time for cricket with the rapid growth of the game across the globe creating fantastic opportunities, while also presenting some challenges to ensure Australian cricket retains its position at the very peak of the game.

"Thanks to the work of the current administration the game has strong fundamentals in place. I want to ensure we build on this momentum so Australian cricket continues to thrive - from local parks to the nation's biggest stadiums.

"I'm grateful to all those at the Australian Cricketers' Association where we formed positive and productive partnerships across the game, and I look forward to continuing and enriching these relationships for the betterment of cricket."